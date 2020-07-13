The Bentley Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel garbage disposal air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage pet friendly bike storage business center e-payments lobby online portal package receiving tour booking dog grooming area internet access cc payments accessible key fob access 24hr maintenance coffee bar new construction smoke-free community

If youre looking for gorgeous new apartments in DC, youve come to the right place. The Bentley is a brand new apartment community thats just a block away from Logan Circle, one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city. Walk outside your door and youll see dozens of five-star restaurants, upscale shopping, and some of the stores you use everyday including a Whole Foods Market and a CVS Pharmacy.



The Bentley offers a stunning range of 14th Street apartments in DC, including one and two-bedroom floor plans. The entire community is designed with the latest interior styles and the upmost attention to detail. Schedule a private tour and youll find expansive living spaces with contemporary hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, and a number of stainless steel appliances. Youll also get access to all of our lavish amenities, including a soothing courtyard, an onsite fitness center, and around-the-clock resident services. Treat yourself to something new and apply for one of these luxury apartments in Washington DC today!