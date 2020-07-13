All apartments in Washington
The Bentley Apartments
The Bentley Apartments

1328 14th St NW · (202) 759-2429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1328 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
garbage disposal
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tour booking
dog grooming area
internet access
cc payments
accessible
key fob access
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
new construction
smoke-free community
If youre looking for gorgeous new apartments in DC, youve come to the right place. The Bentley is a brand new apartment community thats just a block away from Logan Circle, one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city. Walk outside your door and youll see dozens of five-star restaurants, upscale shopping, and some of the stores you use everyday including a Whole Foods Market and a CVS Pharmacy.\n\nThe Bentley offers a stunning range of 14th Street apartments in DC, including one and two-bedroom floor plans. The entire community is designed with the latest interior styles and the upmost attention to detail. Schedule a private tour and youll find expansive living spaces with contemporary hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, and a number of stainless steel appliances. Youll also get access to all of our lavish amenities, including a soothing courtyard, an onsite fitness center, and around-the-clock resident services. Treat yourself to something new and apply for one of these luxury apartments in Washington DC today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45/person
Move-in Fees: $500 non-refundable Move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
Parking Details: parking is $250/month.

