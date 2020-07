Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator parking bike storage volleyball court carport on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

Located in the heart of Dupont Circle, Barclay Apartments offers pet friendly studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. These distinctive floor plans include walk-in closets with dressing areas, dining nooks, eat-in kitchens, and oversized bedrooms. Whether it is time to work or play, our quick access to Dupont Circle Station, U Street, 16th Street, and Connecticut Avenue, NW makes it easy to reach any desired destination within minutes. Tour today and make Barclay – HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.