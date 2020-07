Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access online portal

Make coming home something worth looking forward to at The Aria on L. Offering boutique apartments in D.C.’s most up and coming new neighborhood, life is better in NoMa. This pet-friendly apartment community is tucked away on a beautiful residential street and boasts an admirable Walkscore of 94. When you live here, you’re just steps from the hottest nightlife on H-Street, the culinary culture of Union Market, and the Red Line Metro at the NoMa-Gallaudet U station for easy commuting. An unparalleled location paired with chic designer touches. That's what you'll find at the Aria on L.