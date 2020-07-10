3132 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Columbia Heights
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 504 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,878
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Unit 706 · Avail. now
$2,000
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft
Unit 306 · Avail. now
$2,141
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sarbin Towers.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
lobby
Located in Washington D.C.’s Adams Morgan area with fast access to Capitol Hill and Downtown, our pet-friendly studios and one-bedroom apartments put you close to all the excitement of the city. Your living experience will contrast the bustling cityscape as you are encompassed by the tranquil surroundings of Meridian Hill Park to wake up to every day. Tour today and make Sarbin Towers - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water