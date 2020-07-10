All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Sarbin Towers

3132 16th St NW · (202) 759-2602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3132 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sarbin Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
lobby
Located in Washington D.C.’s Adams Morgan area with fast access to Capitol Hill and Downtown, our pet-friendly studios and one-bedroom apartments put you close to all the excitement of the city. Your living experience will contrast the bustling cityscape as you are encompassed by the tranquil surroundings of Meridian Hill Park to wake up to every day. Tour today and make Sarbin Towers - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 (Admin fees)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: parking based on availability: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sarbin Towers have any available units?
Sarbin Towers has 3 units available starting at $1,878 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Sarbin Towers have?
Some of Sarbin Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sarbin Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Sarbin Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sarbin Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Sarbin Towers is pet friendly.
Does Sarbin Towers offer parking?
Yes, Sarbin Towers offers parking.
Does Sarbin Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sarbin Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sarbin Towers have a pool?
Yes, Sarbin Towers has a pool.
Does Sarbin Towers have accessible units?
No, Sarbin Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Sarbin Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sarbin Towers has units with dishwashers.
