Rodman
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Rodman

3032 Rodman Street Northwest · (202) 883-5794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3032 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 25 · Avail. now

$1,699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 01 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rodman.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
Located in the heart of one of D.C.s premier neighborhoods, this beautifully maintained historic building offers all the conveniences of urban living. With refinished apartments that have thoughtful, modern touches and charming amenities, The Rodman boasts all the comforts of home youve come to expect.\n\nA unique fusion of affordable and sophisticated style, Rodman is redefining apartment living. Enjoy walking to the Cleveland Park Metro (one block away), and unique shopping and dining experiences, providing you with direct access to the areas hottest shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on credit (sliding scale fees)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renters insurance can be acquired by renter or in office
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage space is provided $25 for extra space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rodman have any available units?
Rodman has 4 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Rodman have?
Some of Rodman's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rodman currently offering any rent specials?
Rodman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rodman pet-friendly?
Yes, Rodman is pet friendly.
Does Rodman offer parking?
Yes, Rodman offers parking.
Does Rodman have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rodman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rodman have a pool?
No, Rodman does not have a pool.
Does Rodman have accessible units?
No, Rodman does not have accessible units.
Does Rodman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rodman has units with dishwashers.
