Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access

Located in the heart of one of D.C.s premier neighborhoods, this beautifully maintained historic building offers all the conveniences of urban living. With refinished apartments that have thoughtful, modern touches and charming amenities, The Rodman boasts all the comforts of home youve come to expect.



A unique fusion of affordable and sophisticated style, Rodman is redefining apartment living. Enjoy walking to the Cleveland Park Metro (one block away), and unique shopping and dining experiences, providing you with direct access to the areas hottest shopping and dining.