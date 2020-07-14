Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on credit (sliding scale fees)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renters insurance can be acquired by renter or in office
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage space is provided $25 for extra space.