Rockford Apartments

on-site laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

If you are looking for an incredible location, The Rockford is close to Rock Creek Park, public transportation and downtown DC. With a walk score of 70 and a transit score of 64, you know you will be able to get anywhere you want to go with ease.



If you are looking for space, our ample floorplans are complemented by generous closets. You will have plenty of furniture arrangement options.



If what you want is charm and comfort, The Rockford is perfect. This elevator building offers unique touches such as a midcentury lobby, large windows with great views and hardwood flooring that gleams.



And, if what you want is to live in an apartment building where your needs are met in a timely and professional manner, you have found your new home. Our award winning customer service and cutting edge communication tools will make your life easy.



No matter what is most important to you in an apartment, you have found it here. Welcome home!