All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Rockford Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Rockford Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Rockford Apartments

1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest · (202) 831-2246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 012 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockford Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
What is most important to you in an apartment?\n\nIf you are looking for an incredible location, The Rockford is close to Rock Creek Park, public transportation and downtown DC. With a walk score of 70 and a transit score of 64, you know you will be able to get anywhere you want to go with ease.\n\nIf you are looking for space, our ample floorplans are complemented by generous closets. You will have plenty of furniture arrangement options.\n\nIf what you want is charm and comfort, The Rockford is perfect. This elevator building offers unique touches such as a midcentury lobby, large windows with great views and hardwood flooring that gleams.\n\nAnd, if what you want is to live in an apartment building where your needs are met in a timely and professional manner, you have found your new home. Our award winning customer service and cutting edge communication tools will make your life easy.\n\nNo matter what is most important to you in an apartment, you have found it here. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockford Apartments have any available units?
Rockford Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Rockford Apartments have?
Some of Rockford Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockford Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rockford Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockford Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Rockford Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Rockford Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rockford Apartments offers parking.
Does Rockford Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rockford Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockford Apartments have a pool?
No, Rockford Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Rockford Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rockford Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rockford Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Rockford Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rockford Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity