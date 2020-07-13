All apartments in Washington
Richman Towers
Richman Towers

3055 16th St NW · (202) 759-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3055 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richman Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Located in the Mount Pleasant – Adams Morgan area, our pet-friendly studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments have everything you need for a comfortable and convenient life in Washington D.C. Our 16th Street NW location gives you easy access to Columbia Heights Metro Station and Georgia Avenue, placing the whole city on your doorstep. Units are both stylish and useful featuring cherry cabinets, wooden floors, and walk-in closets. Tour today and make Richman Towers – HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 (Admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/ month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limits: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Richman Towers have any available units?
Richman Towers has 3 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Richman Towers have?
Some of Richman Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richman Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Richman Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richman Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Richman Towers is pet friendly.
Does Richman Towers offer parking?
Yes, Richman Towers offers parking.
Does Richman Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Richman Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Richman Towers have a pool?
No, Richman Towers does not have a pool.
Does Richman Towers have accessible units?
No, Richman Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Richman Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Richman Towers has units with dishwashers.
