3055 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009 Columbia Heights
Studio
Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,500
Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft
Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 7
$1,550
Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 602 · Avail. now
$2,050
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Located in the Mount Pleasant – Adams Morgan area, our pet-friendly studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments have everything you need for a comfortable and convenient life in Washington D.C. Our 16th Street NW location gives you easy access to Columbia Heights Metro Station and Georgia Avenue, placing the whole city on your doorstep. Units are both stylish and useful featuring cherry cabinets, wooden floors, and walk-in closets. Tour today and make Richman Towers – HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water