All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Renaissance.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Renaissance
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

Renaissance

2829 Gainesville St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2829 Gainesville St SE, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious condo with well manicured lawn has 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, Central AC, washer / dryer in unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, private parking lot, with a storage unit in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance have any available units?
Renaissance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Renaissance have?
Some of Renaissance's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renaissance pet-friendly?
No, Renaissance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Renaissance offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance offers parking.
Does Renaissance have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renaissance offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance have a pool?
No, Renaissance does not have a pool.
Does Renaissance have accessible units?
No, Renaissance does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renaissance has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University