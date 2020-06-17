Renaissance

2829 Gainesville St SE, Washington, DC 20020 Randle Heights
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
This spacious condo with well manicured lawn has 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, Central AC, washer / dryer in unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, private parking lot, with a storage unit in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
