Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel gym elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bike storage

Tour this home virtually: http://my. matterport.com/show/ ?m=jSj7PmUN7CB Welcome Home! Modern luxury meets convenience and unbeatable location at Pullman Place. Sunny and spacious, this gorgeous unit features a bright and open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank floors, plenty of closet and storage space and modern finishes throughout. Two spacious bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and a PRIVATE PARKING spot complete this wonderful package. Pullman place is a beautiful, boutique condo building, constructed in 2017 with low condo fees and amenities such as secure remote access, gym, bike storage and a gorgeous, shared rooftop to relax and entertain. Located just a block from the H Street Corridor, four blocks walk from Union Station and four blocks to Whole Foods