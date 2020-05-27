All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

Pullman Place

911 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

911 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
Tour this home virtually: http://my. matterport.com/show/ ?m=jSj7PmUN7CB Welcome Home! Modern luxury meets convenience and unbeatable location at Pullman Place. Sunny and spacious, this gorgeous unit features a bright and open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank floors, plenty of closet and storage space and modern finishes throughout. Two spacious bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and a PRIVATE PARKING spot complete this wonderful package. Pullman place is a beautiful, boutique condo building, constructed in 2017 with low condo fees and amenities such as secure remote access, gym, bike storage and a gorgeous, shared rooftop to relax and entertain. Located just a block from the H Street Corridor, four blocks walk from Union Station and four blocks to Whole Foods

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pullman Place have any available units?
Pullman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Pullman Place have?
Some of Pullman Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pullman Place currently offering any rent specials?
Pullman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pullman Place pet-friendly?
No, Pullman Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Pullman Place offer parking?
Yes, Pullman Place offers parking.
Does Pullman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pullman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pullman Place have a pool?
No, Pullman Place does not have a pool.
Does Pullman Place have accessible units?
No, Pullman Place does not have accessible units.
Does Pullman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pullman Place has units with dishwashers.

