Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Pleasant Hills Apartments

4510 2nd St NE · (629) 219-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104-7 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 113-4 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4516-10 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasant Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
smoke-free community
e-payments
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
courtyard
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans. At Pleasant Hills, you’ll be just a short distance from Providence Hospital and the Washington Hospital Center with easy access to Downtown Silver Spring, Capitol Hill and all of downtown DC’s retail and dining. Come to Pleasant Hills and experience convenient, affordable living in DC!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $600, 2BR: $800
Move-in Fees: Holding fee $125 (applied to first month)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off street, space included in lease; On street.
Storage Details: Full basement shared with other tenants

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pleasant Hills Apartments have any available units?
Pleasant Hills Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Pleasant Hills Apartments have?
Some of Pleasant Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasant Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasant Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasant Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Pleasant Hills Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Pleasant Hills Apartments offer parking?
No, Pleasant Hills Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Pleasant Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pleasant Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasant Hills Apartments have a pool?
No, Pleasant Hills Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pleasant Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pleasant Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pleasant Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pleasant Hills Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
