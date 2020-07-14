Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasant Hills Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
smoke-free community
e-payments
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
courtyard
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans. At Pleasant Hills, you’ll be just a short distance from Providence Hospital and the Washington Hospital Center with easy access to Downtown Silver Spring, Capitol Hill and all of downtown DC’s retail and dining. Come to Pleasant Hills and experience convenient, affordable living in DC!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $600, 2BR: $800
Move-in Fees: Holding fee $125 (applied to first month)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off street, space included in lease; On street.
Storage Details: Full basement shared with other tenants
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Pleasant Hills Apartments have any available units?
Pleasant Hills Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Pleasant Hills Apartments have?
Some of Pleasant Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasant Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasant Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.