1835 24th St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Brentwood - Langdon
Price and availability
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 0101 · Avail. Aug 28
$1,424
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 00T2 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,560
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway Plaza.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Welcome to Parkway Plaza, a garden style community in Washington, DC that offers a park like setting and neighbors The National Arboretum, Brentwood and Ivy City. With easy access to public transportation, its simple to get around and take advantage of the best of DC. Sip on some of the best brews at Jos A. Magnus & Co Distillery in DCs new distillery district or treat yourself to fresh delicacies in Ivy City. These apartment homes offer bright, spacious One and Two Bedrooms with central A/C and heating, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and balconies. Its nice coming home to Parkway Plaza.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Parkway Plaza have any available units?
Parkway Plaza has 2 units available starting at $1,424 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkway Plaza have?
Some of Parkway Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.