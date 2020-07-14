Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Welcome to Parkway Plaza, a garden style community in Washington, DC that offers a park like setting and neighbors The National Arboretum, Brentwood and Ivy City. With easy access to public transportation, its simple to get around and take advantage of the best of DC. Sip on some of the best brews at Jos A. Magnus & Co Distillery in DCs new distillery district or treat yourself to fresh delicacies in Ivy City. These apartment homes offer bright, spacious One and Two Bedrooms with central A/C and heating, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and balconies. Its nice coming home to Parkway Plaza.