Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Parkway Plaza

1835 24th St NE · (202) 873-8993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1835 24th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brentwood - Langdon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0101 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00T2 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Welcome to Parkway Plaza, a garden style community in Washington, DC that offers a park like setting and neighbors The National Arboretum, Brentwood and Ivy City. With easy access to public transportation, its simple to get around and take advantage of the best of DC. Sip on some of the best brews at Jos A. Magnus & Co Distillery in DCs new distillery district or treat yourself to fresh delicacies in Ivy City. These apartment homes offer bright, spacious One and Two Bedrooms with central A/C and heating, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and balconies. Its nice coming home to Parkway Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkway Plaza have any available units?
Parkway Plaza has 2 units available starting at $1,424 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkway Plaza have?
Some of Parkway Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Parkway Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Parkway Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Parkway Plaza offers parking.
Does Parkway Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkway Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway Plaza have a pool?
No, Parkway Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Parkway Plaza have accessible units?
No, Parkway Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Parkway Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkway Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
