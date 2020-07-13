All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Park Triangle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Park Triangle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Park Triangle

1375 Kenyon St NW · (202) 753-7823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1375 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Triangle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Urban living at its best! Park Triangle Apartment Lofts and Flats offers sleek modern apartment design coupled with all of the conveniences of the vibrant Columbia Heights neighborhood right at your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted to be kept as pets on the premises, or brought onto same premises to visit at any time: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit bull terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasilerios, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Japanese Tosas, Miniature Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, Wild Dogs or any partial breed dog that has one or more of the previously mentioned breeds in its lineage. No visiting pets are permitted.
Parking Details: Parking is available for $195 per month located in an underground parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Triangle have any available units?
Park Triangle has 6 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Triangle have?
Some of Park Triangle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Triangle currently offering any rent specials?
Park Triangle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Triangle pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Triangle is pet friendly.
Does Park Triangle offer parking?
Yes, Park Triangle offers parking.
Does Park Triangle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Triangle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Triangle have a pool?
No, Park Triangle does not have a pool.
Does Park Triangle have accessible units?
Yes, Park Triangle has accessible units.
Does Park Triangle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Triangle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Park Triangle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity