Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Park Tower
2440 16th St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2440 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very nice unit waiting and ready for you.....Lot of space and nice hardwood floors. Large rooms nice size closet space. Hurry before it gone...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Park Tower have any available units?
Park Tower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is Park Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Park Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Tower pet-friendly?
No, Park Tower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does Park Tower offer parking?
No, Park Tower does not offer parking.
Does Park Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Tower have a pool?
No, Park Tower does not have a pool.
Does Park Tower have accessible units?
No, Park Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Park Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Tower have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Tower does not have units with air conditioning.
