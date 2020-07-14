Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard elevator parking garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, Washington, D.C., Park Meridian Apartments will give you a top-notch city living experience in one of our pet-friendly apartments. Our studios and one-bedroom apartments homes are second to none, featuring hardwood floors, walk-through closets, stylish maple cabinetry, balconies, and upgraded appliance packages. Utilities are included in the rent as well! Our location has easy access to major roads like 16th Street NW, Columbia Road NW, and Harvard Street NW as well as several public transportation stations like Columbia Heights and U Street Metro Stations. Tour today and make Park Meridian – HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.