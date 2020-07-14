All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
Park Meridian
Park Meridian

2637 16th St NW · (202) 759-2623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2637 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Meridian.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, Washington, D.C., Park Meridian Apartments will give you a top-notch city living experience in one of our pet-friendly apartments. Our studios and one-bedroom apartments homes are second to none, featuring hardwood floors, walk-through closets, stylish maple cabinetry, balconies, and upgraded appliance packages. Utilities are included in the rent as well! Our location has easy access to major roads like 16th Street NW, Columbia Road NW, and Harvard Street NW as well as several public transportation stations like Columbia Heights and U Street Metro Stations. Tour today and make Park Meridian – HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or $87.50 Sure Deposit
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $450 per pet; pets: $550 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds (pitbulls); limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Garage: $150/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Meridian have any available units?
Park Meridian has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Meridian have?
Some of Park Meridian's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Meridian currently offering any rent specials?
Park Meridian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Meridian pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Meridian is pet friendly.
Does Park Meridian offer parking?
Yes, Park Meridian offers parking.
Does Park Meridian have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Meridian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Meridian have a pool?
No, Park Meridian does not have a pool.
Does Park Meridian have accessible units?
No, Park Meridian does not have accessible units.
Does Park Meridian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Meridian has units with dishwashers.
