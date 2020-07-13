All apartments in Washington
Park Marconi
Park Marconi

3150 16th St NW · (202) 759-2681
Location

3150 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$1,818

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Marconi.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
package receiving
Located in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, Park Marconi offers unique studio apartments to sprawling three-bedroom apartment homes. The inclusion of large closets, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance make sure you have it all. Convenience is ensured; your home is just a few steps away from fast access to Downtown via the Columbia Heights Metro Station. Tour today and make Park Marconi – HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 (Admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Marconi have any available units?
Park Marconi has a unit available for $1,818 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Marconi have?
Some of Park Marconi's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Marconi currently offering any rent specials?
Park Marconi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Marconi pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Marconi is pet friendly.
Does Park Marconi offer parking?
No, Park Marconi does not offer parking.
Does Park Marconi have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Marconi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Marconi have a pool?
No, Park Marconi does not have a pool.
Does Park Marconi have accessible units?
No, Park Marconi does not have accessible units.
Does Park Marconi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Marconi has units with dishwashers.
