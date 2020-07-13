Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly package receiving

Located in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, Park Marconi offers unique studio apartments to sprawling three-bedroom apartment homes. The inclusion of large closets, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance make sure you have it all. Convenience is ensured; your home is just a few steps away from fast access to Downtown via the Columbia Heights Metro Station. Tour today and make Park Marconi – HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.