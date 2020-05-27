All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
Ordway Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Ordway Apartments

2745 Ordway Street Northwest · (202) 831-2768
Location

2745 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ordway Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Our pet-friendly apartments in Cleveland Park D.C. offer an upscale lifestyle with a unique modern, urban flair. With a location that puts residents within easy reach of exciting shopping, fine dining, businesses, transportation hubs, parks, entertainment venues, and more, our apartments in Woodley Park D.C. truly offer something for everyone. Come experience the luxury lifestyle you deserve at one of our stunning buildings. We have everything youve been searching for in pet-friendly apartments in Cleveland Park. Contact our friendly leasing staff today and discover your new beautiful neighborhood with us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ordway Apartments have any available units?
Ordway Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Ordway Apartments have?
Some of Ordway Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ordway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ordway Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ordway Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Ordway Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Ordway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ordway Apartments offers parking.
Does Ordway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ordway Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ordway Apartments have a pool?
No, Ordway Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ordway Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ordway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ordway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ordway Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
