Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Welcome to New Quin Apartments, conveniently located in the lively Petworth neighborhood, just steps from the metro and shopping. Offering large studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes with hardwood floors, upgraded designer kitchen, stainless steel appliances and large windows, along with exceptional service. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Washington, DC? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.