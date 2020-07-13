All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Meridian Hill

2359 Ontario Rd NW · (302) 581-7538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2359 Ontario Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2359-103 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 2401-205 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
green community
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Meridian Hill where modern comfort meets historical style. These fully renovated 1BR apartments are steps to the vibrant Adams Morgan community, offering affordability, accessibility and comfort all in one location. With Hardwood flooring, stainless and energy efficient kitchens, and open floor plans, this community has a something to offer everyone. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood near Harris Teeter, CVS, Madam’s Organ and the Diner, you are minutes to everywhere. We offer a full service staff that will make your search, selection, and move to a new apartment easy and stress free. Contact us today to view your new home of tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Restrictions apply please ask a Leasing Specialist for details.
Dogs
fee: $350 upon move in.
rent: $50/month per dog.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Cats
fee: $250 upon move in.
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Meridian Hill have any available units?
Meridian Hill has 2 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Hill have?
Some of Meridian Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Hill is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Hill offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Hill offers parking.
Does Meridian Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Hill have a pool?
No, Meridian Hill does not have a pool.
Does Meridian Hill have accessible units?
No, Meridian Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Meridian Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Hill has units with dishwashers.

