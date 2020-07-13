Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities green community on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to Meridian Hill where modern comfort meets historical style. These fully renovated 1BR apartments are steps to the vibrant Adams Morgan community, offering affordability, accessibility and comfort all in one location. With Hardwood flooring, stainless and energy efficient kitchens, and open floor plans, this community has a something to offer everyone. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood near Harris Teeter, CVS, Madam’s Organ and the Diner, you are minutes to everywhere. We offer a full service staff that will make your search, selection, and move to a new apartment easy and stress free. Contact us today to view your new home of tomorrow!