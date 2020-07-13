Amenities
Welcome to Meridian Hill where modern comfort meets historical style. These fully renovated 1BR apartments are steps to the vibrant Adams Morgan community, offering affordability, accessibility and comfort all in one location. With Hardwood flooring, stainless and energy efficient kitchens, and open floor plans, this community has a something to offer everyone. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood near Harris Teeter, CVS, Madam’s Organ and the Diner, you are minutes to everywhere. We offer a full service staff that will make your search, selection, and move to a new apartment easy and stress free. Contact us today to view your new home of tomorrow!