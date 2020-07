Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym bike storage package receiving cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry internet access

Located in the heart of the Nation’s Capitol, The Melwood gives you the best of everything in the area. With direct access to great local shopping, nightlife, and DC’s historic attractions, it’s easy to see why The Melwood has some of the finest Adams Morgan apartments. Residents get to enjoy all the comforts of home in a truly thriving neighborhood, located just minutes away from Columbia Heights and Rock Creek.



These modern, stylish units combine the latest fashions with superior customer service. The Melwood also feature loads of exciting amenities that put you right in the lap of luxury. Come home to these truly elegant Adams Morgan apartments and see what you’ve been missing.