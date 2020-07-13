Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage carport elevator package receiving

The Livingston offers its residents a different style of urban living. Located in a quiet, friendly community outside of the nation’s capital, these gorgeous Chevy Chase apartments for rent are great for young families and D.C. professionals alike. You’ll be close to dozens of gorgeous parks and neighborhoods. Plus, all the excitement and bustle of Washington is just a few miles away. Explore everything that the local area has to offer including the shops and restaurants at Friendship Heights, Connecticut Avenue Corridor and Wisconsin Avenue Corridor.



At The Livingston, we have tons of gorgeous units with wood floors, spacious interiors, and dozens of special amenities and features. You’ll get access to our new fitness center, garage parking for your convenience, and on-site laundry facilities. Find the peaceful, urban setting of your dreams with one of our Chevy Chase, MD apartments for rent.