Washington, DC
Livingston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Livingston

5437 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 759-2699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 907 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 802 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Livingston.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
carport
elevator
package receiving
The Livingston offers its residents a different style of urban living. Located in a quiet, friendly community outside of the nation’s capital, these gorgeous Chevy Chase apartments for rent are great for young families and D.C. professionals alike. You’ll be close to dozens of gorgeous parks and neighborhoods. Plus, all the excitement and bustle of Washington is just a few miles away. Explore everything that the local area has to offer including the shops and restaurants at Friendship Heights, Connecticut Avenue Corridor and Wisconsin Avenue Corridor.

At The Livingston, we have tons of gorgeous units with wood floors, spacious interiors, and dozens of special amenities and features. You’ll get access to our new fitness center, garage parking for your convenience, and on-site laundry facilities. Find the peaceful, urban setting of your dreams with one of our Chevy Chase, MD apartments for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per dog. Monthly pet charge $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Livingston have any available units?
Livingston has 4 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Livingston have?
Some of Livingston's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livingston currently offering any rent specials?
Livingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Livingston pet-friendly?
Yes, Livingston is pet friendly.
Does Livingston offer parking?
Yes, Livingston offers parking.
Does Livingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, Livingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Livingston have a pool?
No, Livingston does not have a pool.
Does Livingston have accessible units?
No, Livingston does not have accessible units.
Does Livingston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Livingston has units with dishwashers.
