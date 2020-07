Legacy West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 concierge gym game room green community parking pool pool table garage internet access key fob access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse conference room fire pit hot tub

Here, sophisticated spaces mingle with sleek, modern amenities, fusing heritage with forward-thinking living. All the comforts you’ve come to expect, with an unparalleled address. Nestled among three of the District’s most prized neighborhoods, the city’s best and brightest hot spots, shops, and restaurants are at your fingertips, whether you’re gearing up for the day with a SoulCycle spin session, strolling through Rock Creek Park, perusing a new exhibit at The Phillips Collection, or enjoying world-class cuisine at one of many stand-out restaurants of the West End dining scene.



Pursuant to the District of Columbia Inclusionary Zoning program, income restricted units are available at this development. Please contact the Department of Housing and Community Development at www.dhcd.dc.gov regarding the availability of such units and requirements for registration in the Inclusionary Zoning program.