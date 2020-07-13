Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Where eccentric, urban living is fused with comfort and convenience in one of DCs most distinguished areas, 14th Street and Columbia Heights. With an array of shopping, eateries, and fun just steps away, life in this community is nothing short of sensational. Featured here are beautiful studio and junior one bedroom floor plans entailing modern finishes, hard wood floors, central air conditioning and heating, and stainless steel appliances. Delight yourself in the genuine home feeling at Kenyon House Apartments where your comfort is our priority.