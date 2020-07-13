All apartments in Washington
Kenyon House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Kenyon House

1349 Kenyon St NW · (202) 883-6534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1349 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Unit 47 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 41 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenyon House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Where eccentric, urban living is fused with comfort and convenience in one of DCs most distinguished areas, 14th Street and Columbia Heights. With an array of shopping, eateries, and fun just steps away, life in this community is nothing short of sensational. Featured here are beautiful studio and junior one bedroom floor plans entailing modern finishes, hard wood floors, central air conditioning and heating, and stainless steel appliances. Delight yourself in the genuine home feeling at Kenyon House Apartments where your comfort is our priority.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 Per Pet
restrictions: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenyon House have any available units?
Kenyon House has 3 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenyon House have?
Some of Kenyon House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenyon House currently offering any rent specials?
Kenyon House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenyon House pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenyon House is pet friendly.
Does Kenyon House offer parking?
Yes, Kenyon House offers parking.
Does Kenyon House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kenyon House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenyon House have a pool?
No, Kenyon House does not have a pool.
Does Kenyon House have accessible units?
No, Kenyon House does not have accessible units.
Does Kenyon House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenyon House has units with dishwashers.
