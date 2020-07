Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access online portal playground

Nestled in the heart of Columbia Heights, Holmead Apts has the best of both worlds.. Enjoy all the perks of Columbia Heights at a price you can afford Living here places you just steps away from Giant, DC shopping and an eclectic host of restaurants! The community is located 1 block to the Yellow and Green Metro lines, making getting around a breeze. Come and meet your new home today!