Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Holm

1550 11th St. NW · (202) 793-8238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1550 11th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holm.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
community garden
courtyard
dog park

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, alet trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 300 lb combined limit
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $250.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Holm have any available units?
Holm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Holm have?
Some of Holm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holm currently offering any rent specials?
Holm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holm pet-friendly?
Yes, Holm is pet friendly.
Does Holm offer parking?
Yes, Holm offers parking.
Does Holm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Holm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Holm have a pool?
No, Holm does not have a pool.
Does Holm have accessible units?
No, Holm does not have accessible units.
Does Holm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holm has units with dishwashers.

