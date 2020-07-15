Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance community garden e-payments online portal

Located in Randle Highlands, a quiet neighborhood of Southeast DC, Hillside Terrace is an apartment community with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. The garden-style apartments feature updated kitchens and baths, ample closet space, and beautiful hardwood flooring. Living at Hillside Terrace, residents can enjoy the conveniences of on-site maintenance and management, paying rent online, and having water, sewer, and trash payments included in their rent. The location of the apartments is perfect for those who would like to live in a slower-paced residential neighborhood, while still having easy access to all that DC has to offer. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Hillside Terrace means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night.