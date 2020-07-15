All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
Hillside Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Hillside Terrace

1812 23rd St SE · (833) 610-0882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Washington
Anacostia
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1812 23rd St SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
community garden
e-payments
online portal
Located in Randle Highlands, a quiet neighborhood of Southeast DC, Hillside Terrace is an apartment community with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. The garden-style apartments feature updated kitchens and baths, ample closet space, and beautiful hardwood flooring. Living at Hillside Terrace, residents can enjoy the conveniences of on-site maintenance and management, paying rent online, and having water, sewer, and trash payments included in their rent. The location of the apartments is perfect for those who would like to live in a slower-paced residential neighborhood, while still having easy access to all that DC has to offer. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Hillside Terrace means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult applicant
Deposit: 1 br: $400 - up to one month's rent2 br: $500 - up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: Application deposit: $100 (refunded if denied)
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: on street off street first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Terrace have any available units?
Hillside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Terrace have?
Some of Hillside Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Terrace offer parking?
No, Hillside Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Hillside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Terrace have a pool?
No, Hillside Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Hillside Terrace have accessible units?
No, Hillside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Hillside Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
