All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Hampton Courts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Hampton Courts
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Hampton Courts

2013 New Hampshire Ave NW · (833) 617-0618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2013 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Courts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Hampton Courts, constructed in 1926, is an elegant apartment building located in DC’s U Street Corridor. The studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments have spacious floor plans equipped with updated appliances, hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural lighting. Living here is worry-free with all utilities included in your rent, on-site maintenance and management staff available, on-site laundry facilities, and more. The building's prime location in the U Street Corridor allows residents to easily enjoy all that DC has to offer. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Hampton Courts means you’re experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time. Discover the walker’s paradise surrounding Hampton Courts, located in the U Street corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: 0 br: $500 - up to one month's rent1 br: $700 - up to one month's rent2 br: $1000 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: off street: $200/month on street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Courts have any available units?
Hampton Courts has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Courts have?
Some of Hampton Courts's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Courts currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Courts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Courts pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Courts is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Courts offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Courts offers parking.
Does Hampton Courts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Courts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Courts have a pool?
No, Hampton Courts does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Courts have accessible units?
No, Hampton Courts does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Courts have units with dishwashers?
No, Hampton Courts does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Hampton Courts?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity