2013 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009 U-Street
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 18
$2,595
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Courts.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Hampton Courts, constructed in 1926, is an elegant apartment building located in DC’s U Street Corridor. The studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments have spacious floor plans equipped with updated appliances, hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural lighting. Living here is worry-free with all utilities included in your rent, on-site maintenance and management staff available, on-site laundry facilities, and more. The building's prime location in the U Street Corridor allows residents to easily enjoy all that DC has to offer. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Hampton Courts means you’re experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time. Discover the walker’s paradise surrounding Hampton Courts, located in the U Street corridor.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: 0 br: $500 - up to one month's rent1 br: $700 - up to one month's rent2 br: $1000 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: off street: $200/month
on street.