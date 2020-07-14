Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub extra storage microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Hampton Courts, constructed in 1926, is an elegant apartment building located in DC’s U Street Corridor. The studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments have spacious floor plans equipped with updated appliances, hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural lighting. Living here is worry-free with all utilities included in your rent, on-site maintenance and management staff available, on-site laundry facilities, and more. The building's prime location in the U Street Corridor allows residents to easily enjoy all that DC has to offer. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Hampton Courts means you’re experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time. Discover the walker’s paradise surrounding Hampton Courts, located in the U Street corridor.