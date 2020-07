Amenities

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard. Here, world art infuses Bauhaus-inspired, loft living with commissioned pieces displayed throughout the building - including in Guild's very own art gallery. Each loft-style floor plan delivers a chef-inspired kitchen with designer tri-toned cabinetry, Ceasarstone® quartz, stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, and premium Moen® fixtures. Movable kitchen island options, spacious walk-in closets with built-in organizers by elfa® and Bosch® in-suite washers and dryers add to the easiness. Sustainable hardwood throughout simply adds to the beauty and warmth. Relish in the arcade, lounges, 2,000 sq.ft dog run and a 6,500 Sq.Ft. rooftop entertainment deck featuring a grassy walk-way that opens up to the Anacostia River. Guild is all about getting back in touch with you.