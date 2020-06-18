All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Griffin

3801 Georgia Ave NW · (202) 335-0112
Location

3801 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T05 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit T03 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 811 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bike storage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
lobby
Introducing Griffin, modern boutique apartments in Washington, DC. Live it up in luxury at this exciting Georgia Avenue location steps away from Petworth Metro and Columbia Heights, with your choice of one bedrooms, one bedrooms with dens, two bedrooms, and two bedroom lofts with private rooftop terraces and stunning views of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applcant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $200/month, Open lot: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffin have any available units?
Griffin has 4 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffin have?
Some of Griffin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffin currently offering any rent specials?
Griffin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffin pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffin is pet friendly.
Does Griffin offer parking?
Yes, Griffin offers parking.
Does Griffin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Griffin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffin have a pool?
No, Griffin does not have a pool.
Does Griffin have accessible units?
No, Griffin does not have accessible units.
Does Griffin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Griffin has units with dishwashers.
