Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bike storage dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly lobby

Introducing Griffin, modern boutique apartments in Washington, DC. Live it up in luxury at this exciting Georgia Avenue location steps away from Petworth Metro and Columbia Heights, with your choice of one bedrooms, one bedrooms with dens, two bedrooms, and two bedroom lofts with private rooftop terraces and stunning views of the city.