3801 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011 Petworth
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit T05 · Avail. Aug 3
$1,705
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft
Unit 107 · Avail. now
$1,900
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft
Unit T03 · Avail. Sep 28
$1,995
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 811 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffin.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bike storage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
lobby
Introducing Griffin, modern boutique apartments in Washington, DC. Live it up in luxury at this exciting Georgia Avenue location steps away from Petworth Metro and Columbia Heights, with your choice of one bedrooms, one bedrooms with dens, two bedrooms, and two bedroom lofts with private rooftop terraces and stunning views of the city.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applcant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $200/month, Open lot: $150/month.