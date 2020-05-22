Amenities
Spacious Studio with All Utilities Included! - Property Id: 307818
Each home features sparkling hardwood floors, over sized windows, generous walk-in closets, and charming bathrooms. With Georgetown just blocks away, you'll enjoy a dazzling array of dining, shopping, and nightlife options. Enjoy the good life at the Empire Apartments, a premier property in one of DC's best neighborhoods.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2000-f-st-nw-washington-dc/307818
Property Id 307818
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5944287)