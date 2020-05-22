All apartments in Washington
Empire
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Empire

2000 F Street Northwest · (202) 785-2622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 F Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20052
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1444 · Avail. now

$1,444

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
walk in closets
gym
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Spacious Studio with All Utilities Included! - Property Id: 307818

Each home features sparkling hardwood floors, over sized windows, generous walk-in closets, and charming bathrooms. With Georgetown just blocks away, you'll enjoy a dazzling array of dining, shopping, and nightlife options. Enjoy the good life at the Empire Apartments, a premier property in one of DC's best neighborhoods.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2000-f-st-nw-washington-dc/307818
Property Id 307818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Empire have any available units?
Empire has a unit available for $1,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Empire have?
Some of Empire's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Empire currently offering any rent specials?
Empire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Empire pet-friendly?
No, Empire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Empire offer parking?
No, Empire does not offer parking.
Does Empire have units with washers and dryers?
No, Empire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Empire have a pool?
No, Empire does not have a pool.
Does Empire have accessible units?
No, Empire does not have accessible units.
Does Empire have units with dishwashers?
No, Empire does not have units with dishwashers.
