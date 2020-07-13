All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Dorchester West

2425 17th St NW · (202) 831-3653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,875

Studio · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 012 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 916 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorchester West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bike storage
courtyard
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the perfect complement to the varied opportunities its surroundings provide. The newest community to hit Adams Morgan offers the best of the modern luxury finishes that match the lifestyle you live and deserve.\nSPACIOUS FLOOR PLANS AND FIRST-CLASS AMENITIES DESIGNED FOR YOUR LIFESTYLE\nOur distinct split floor plans offer spacious Adams Morgan Washington, DC apartments that are within easy reach of Dupont Circle, U Street and Columbia Heights. Our luxury apartments afford even the most discerning resident with an impressive array of amenities that provide comfort and luxurious convenience, including everything from terraces and patios to energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers in every home and granite countertops, for starters.\nA COMMUNITY AT THE HEART OF THE BEST OF WASHINGTON, DC\nOur community boasts professionally-landscaped lawns, a fitness center, an underground parking garage, a 24-hour concierge, and a party room with rooftop deck, along with dozens of other community features. With a location that is close to the Yellow and Green Metro stations, Harris Teeter, Meridian Hill Park and dozens of other popular locales, your home at Dorchester West gives you access to the best of all the area has to offer, letting you indulge in the convenient, luxury lifestyle you expect and deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 Move-in Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Pitbulls
Parking Details: Parking garage $200/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35-$55

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dorchester West have any available units?
Dorchester West has 11 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Dorchester West have?
Some of Dorchester West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dorchester West currently offering any rent specials?
Dorchester West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dorchester West pet-friendly?
Yes, Dorchester West is pet friendly.
Does Dorchester West offer parking?
Yes, Dorchester West offers parking.
Does Dorchester West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dorchester West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dorchester West have a pool?
No, Dorchester West does not have a pool.
Does Dorchester West have accessible units?
Yes, Dorchester West has accessible units.
Does Dorchester West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dorchester West has units with dishwashers.
