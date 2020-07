Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking lobby cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse package receiving

Famous with District locals for its perfect location, smart amenities, and art deco charm, this historic treasure is a DC address with distinction. Even President John F.Kennedy once called the Dorchester House home.Spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes overlooking historic Meridian Hill Park are stylishly appointed with vintage hardwood floors, designer touches, and individually controlled AC. Class and comfort extend throughout the building, from the newly renovated lobby, private parking, and a massive one of a kind rooftop deck featuring panoramic city views.The Dorchester House is ideally situated to give you the best of what Adams Morgan has to offer. A dazzling array of dining, shopping, and nightlife options are close at hand with Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and the 17th street corridor all just a short stroll away. Easy Metro access makes navigating around DC a breeze.