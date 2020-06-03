Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby valet service dogs allowed cats allowed business center courtyard fire pit green community bbq/grill bike storage online portal pet friendly

Live By Design. District is an urban oasis designed for your urban lifestyle. The 125 premier apartment residences are chic and comfortable, stylish and convenient. A refreshingly sophisticated place to make yourself at home in the city. Design Is In The Details. Down to the last detail, District has the upscale amenities and atmosphere you want, including an amazing rooftop terrace with panoramic views, 24/7 concierge, lounge-like lobby, private on-site fitness center, and more. Where Life And Style Like To Mingle. Equally comfortable and chic, District is a welcoming gathering place with stylish aesthetics and attractive conveniences. Residents can dash out the front door and into the eclectic energy of the surrounding Logan Circle neighborhood, Dupont Circle and U Street Corridor, or stay in to relax or entertain right at home. Do something different. Do something dramatic. Set a new standard for living well in Washington. Set your sights on District.