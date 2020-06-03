All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
District
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:32 PM

District

1401 S St NW · (202) 751-2566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 S St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 515 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,018

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,193

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 473 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 616 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
valet service
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
courtyard
fire pit
green community
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
pet friendly
Live By Design. District is an urban oasis designed for your urban lifestyle. The 125 premier apartment residences are chic and comfortable, stylish and convenient. A refreshingly sophisticated place to make yourself at home in the city. Design Is In The Details. Down to the last detail, District has the upscale amenities and atmosphere you want, including an amazing rooftop terrace with panoramic views, 24/7 concierge, lounge-like lobby, private on-site fitness center, and more. Where Life And Style Like To Mingle. Equally comfortable and chic, District is a welcoming gathering place with stylish aesthetics and attractive conveniences. Residents can dash out the front door and into the eclectic energy of the surrounding Logan Circle neighborhood, Dupont Circle and U Street Corridor, or stay in to relax or entertain right at home. Do something different. Do something dramatic. Set a new standard for living well in Washington. Set your sights on District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $50/month per pet
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: Street parking: first come, first serve; Parking garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does District have any available units?
District has 8 units available starting at $2,018 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does District have?
Some of District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District currently offering any rent specials?
District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is District pet-friendly?
Yes, District is pet friendly.
Does District offer parking?
Yes, District offers parking.
Does District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does District have a pool?
No, District does not have a pool.
Does District have accessible units?
Yes, District has accessible units.
Does District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District has units with dishwashers.
