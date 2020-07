Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance package receiving

Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Columbia Heights, just off the hustle and bustle of 16th Street NW, The Cromwell is the perfect place to experience the District lifestyle.Spacious and sunny studio and one-bedroom apartment homes feature gleaming wood flooring or plush wall-to-wall carpeting. Gas cooking and central heating and air conditioning add modern convenience to your lifestyle- and itкs all included.The Cromwellкs ideal location gives you the best of what Northwest DC has to offer. Plentiful dining, shopping, and nightlife venues are all just a short stroll away. Multiple mass transit options provide effortless access to Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and the 17th Street corridor.Make the smart move to one of Northwest Washingtonкs most convenient communitiesДThe Cromwell.