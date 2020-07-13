Corcoran at 14th

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving valet service

Welcome to The Corcoran, where stylish finishes, distinctive design, and an unrivaled location come together to create a truly first-class living experience.



Featuring spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, top-quality materials, a generous selection of luxury amenities, and a coveted location in the heart of the vibrant 14th street corridor neighborhood, these uniquely modern Logan Circle apartments offer an ideal balance of upscale comfort and urban convenience.



From stunning interiors with sleek modern kitchens and designer details, to a plush resident sky lounge and rooftop grill for relaxing with the community, stylish living is what The Corcoran is all about. And with extra perks like valet dry cleaning service, package concierge and garage parking, our new DC apartments are designed to cater to your every need. And when its time to explore the neighborhood, youll find a wealth of exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment options just steps from your front door. Discover the very best of DC life at The Corcoran.