Corcoran at 14th
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Corcoran at 14th

1350 Corcoran Street Northwest · (202) 930-9242
Location

1350 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corcoran at 14th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
valet service
Welcome to The Corcoran, where stylish finishes, distinctive design, and an unrivaled location come together to create a truly first-class living experience.\n\nFeaturing spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, top-quality materials, a generous selection of luxury amenities, and a coveted location in the heart of the vibrant 14th street corridor neighborhood, these uniquely modern Logan Circle apartments offer an ideal balance of upscale comfort and urban convenience.\n\nFrom stunning interiors with sleek modern kitchens and designer details, to a plush resident sky lounge and rooftop grill for relaxing with the community, stylish living is what The Corcoran is all about. And with extra perks like valet dry cleaning service, package concierge and garage parking, our new DC apartments are designed to cater to your every need. And when its time to explore the neighborhood, youll find a wealth of exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment options just steps from your front door. Discover the very best of DC life at The Corcoran.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1,200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corcoran at 14th have any available units?
Corcoran at 14th has 4 units available starting at $2,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Corcoran at 14th have?
Some of Corcoran at 14th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corcoran at 14th currently offering any rent specials?
Corcoran at 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corcoran at 14th pet-friendly?
Yes, Corcoran at 14th is pet friendly.
Does Corcoran at 14th offer parking?
Yes, Corcoran at 14th offers parking.
Does Corcoran at 14th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Corcoran at 14th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Corcoran at 14th have a pool?
No, Corcoran at 14th does not have a pool.
Does Corcoran at 14th have accessible units?
No, Corcoran at 14th does not have accessible units.
Does Corcoran at 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corcoran at 14th has units with dishwashers.
