Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Common Bowman

819 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

819 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
key fob access
**THIS IS A CO-LIVING SUITE.

Common provides flexible, shared housing and enables you to save hundreds of dollars per month. All Common members get a fully furnished private bedroom. The rest of the space in the suite is shared:

Bathrooms are typically shared with 1-2 other people of the same gender. Kitchens and living rooms are shared with 2-4 other people, depending on suite.

Additionally, all Common homes have abundant community space, which is shared by all of the suites in a given home.

As part of your membership, we also offer complimentary weekly cleaning of common spaces and shared supplies such as paper towels, toilet paper, olive oil, pots and pans, and much, much more!

Our brand new home in Chinatown features:

- NO BROKERS FEES
- ALL utilities included in the price: heat, water, gas, electricity and super-fast wifi!
- Some bedrooms feature a private bathroom.
- All bedrooms include a full-sized bed with a comfy mattress, built-in closet, nightstand and more.
- Fully furnished spaces (including bathrooms, kitchen, living room) with weekly cleaning included.
- Living room with TV and communal dining area
- All amenities included, such as free in-suite laundry as well as kitchen and bathroom supplies.
- Shared rooftop deck, fully furnished
- Short walk from Gallery PIace-Chinatown Metro stop. Connected to Green, Red, and Yellow lines.
- Center of Chinatown, easy access to shopping district, restaurants, and cafes.
- Keyless access
- Choose a 6 or 12 month lease.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Common Bowman have any available units?
Common Bowman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Common Bowman have?
Some of Common Bowman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Bowman currently offering any rent specials?
Common Bowman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Bowman pet-friendly?
No, Common Bowman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Common Bowman offer parking?
Yes, Common Bowman offers parking.
Does Common Bowman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Common Bowman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Bowman have a pool?
No, Common Bowman does not have a pool.
Does Common Bowman have accessible units?
No, Common Bowman does not have accessible units.
Does Common Bowman have units with dishwashers?
No, Common Bowman does not have units with dishwashers.
