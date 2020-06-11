Common Bowman

Amenities

**THIS IS A CO-LIVING SUITE.



Common provides flexible, shared housing and enables you to save hundreds of dollars per month. All Common members get a fully furnished private bedroom. The rest of the space in the suite is shared:



Bathrooms are typically shared with 1-2 other people of the same gender. Kitchens and living rooms are shared with 2-4 other people, depending on suite.



Additionally, all Common homes have abundant community space, which is shared by all of the suites in a given home.



As part of your membership, we also offer complimentary weekly cleaning of common spaces and shared supplies such as paper towels, toilet paper, olive oil, pots and pans, and much, much more!



Our brand new home in Chinatown features:



- NO BROKERS FEES

- ALL utilities included in the price: heat, water, gas, electricity and super-fast wifi!

- Some bedrooms feature a private bathroom.

- All bedrooms include a full-sized bed with a comfy mattress, built-in closet, nightstand and more.

- Fully furnished spaces (including bathrooms, kitchen, living room) with weekly cleaning included.

- Living room with TV and communal dining area

- All amenities included, such as free in-suite laundry as well as kitchen and bathroom supplies.

- Shared rooftop deck, fully furnished

- Short walk from Gallery PIace-Chinatown Metro stop. Connected to Green, Red, and Yellow lines.

- Center of Chinatown, easy access to shopping district, restaurants, and cafes.

- Keyless access

- Choose a 6 or 12 month lease.**



No Pets Allowed



