Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool table 24hr maintenance garage sauna valet service cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly business center car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments internet access lobby media room package receiving smoke-free community wine room

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience historic charm with modern luxuries at Camden Roosevelt, located in Northwest Washington D.C. At Camden Roosevelt, every apartment feels like a luxury home. The renovated historic apartments include features like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, modern white cabinets, tile backsplash and hardwood-style floors. We also offer classic apartments with clean white kitchens and beautiful cherry hardwood floors in select units. Each floor plan is unique and boasts charming details like intricate crown molding and built-in bookshelves, spacious layouts and modern conveniences like included washer and dryer. Residents of the 7th and 8th floors also enjoy raised ceilings and stunning views of NW Washington D.C. Please call for specific design details featured in your new apartment home. Please call ...