Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance internet access online portal valet service cats allowed dogs allowed garage alarm system bbq/grill bike storage e-payments new construction package receiving

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Grand Parc balances historical architecture with modern upgrades inside studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our apartment homes' modern upgrades include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite countertops, elegant hardwood floors, full-size washers and dryers and patios and balconies overlooking the city lights of D.C. Newly renovated units are also now available in both our University Club and Tower buildings, featuring crisp white or gray quartz countertops, artic white subway tile or beautiful gray herringbone backsplashes, clean white shaker cabinets, USB enabled outlets and more. Residents enjoy community amenities such as 24-hour concierge service, valet dry cleaning, private courtyard and terrace, 24-hour fitness center with water station, free weights and cardio, WiFi available ...