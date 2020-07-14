Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments online portal package receiving rent controlled

The Bristol House is cosmopolitan DC living at its best, right in the heart of one of the cityкs most exciting and sophisticated neighborhoods.Perfectly placed in Dupont Circle, the Bristol House delivers the city at your fingertips. Award winning restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and world-renowned art galleries create a city experience like no other.This luxury high-rise apartment building glimmers with style and elegance. An amazing rooftop terrace, fitness center, and concierge service offers you the lifestyle you deserve. Spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature beautiful wood flooring, renovated kitchens, spacious closets, and oversized windows allow for an abundance of natural sunlight.Experience DC living as it was meant to be at the Bristol House.