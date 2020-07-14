All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Bristol House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Bristol House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Bristol House

1400 20th St NW · (202) 883-3072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by June 20th and receive second month free. The special is for select vacant apartments. For a limited time only
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1400 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 509 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,929

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol House.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
rent controlled
The Bristol House is cosmopolitan DC living at its best, right in the heart of one of the cityкs most exciting and sophisticated neighborhoods.Perfectly placed in Dupont Circle, the Bristol House delivers the city at your fingertips. Award winning restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and world-renowned art galleries create a city experience like no other.This luxury high-rise apartment building glimmers with style and elegance. An amazing rooftop terrace, fitness center, and concierge service offers you the lifestyle you deserve. Spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature beautiful wood flooring, renovated kitchens, spacious closets, and oversized windows allow for an abundance of natural sunlight.Experience DC living as it was meant to be at the Bristol House.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $500 one time fee
rent: $45
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $250 one time fee
rent: $35
Parking Details: Surface lot: $200/month, Parking garage: $255/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bristol House have any available units?
Bristol House has 7 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Bristol House have?
Some of Bristol House's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bristol House currently offering any rent specials?
Bristol House is offering the following rent specials: Move in by June 20th and receive second month free. The special is for select vacant apartments. For a limited time only
Is Bristol House pet-friendly?
Yes, Bristol House is pet friendly.
Does Bristol House offer parking?
Yes, Bristol House offers parking.
Does Bristol House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bristol House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bristol House have a pool?
No, Bristol House does not have a pool.
Does Bristol House have accessible units?
No, Bristol House does not have accessible units.
Does Bristol House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bristol House has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bristol House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity