Washington, DC
B Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

B Street

5019 B St SE · No Longer Available
Location

5019 B St SE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
B Street Apartments South East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and FREE UTILITY One Bedroom Apartments. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.

Located a short walk to the Capitol Heights Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail station and on the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access

B Street, South East, Washington DC (Capitol Heights Metro Station)
***Apartment #302 now available $935***

Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station
Free Utilities
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments

OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does B Street have any available units?
B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does B Street have?
Some of B Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is B Street currently offering any rent specials?
B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is B Street pet-friendly?
No, B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does B Street offer parking?
Yes, B Street offers parking.
Does B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does B Street have a pool?
No, B Street does not have a pool.
Does B Street have accessible units?
No, B Street does not have accessible units.
Does B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, B Street does not have units with dishwashers.

