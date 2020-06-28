Rent Calculator
Washington, DC
apartment 3003 Van Ness St.
Last updated November 12 2019 at 9:44 AM

apartment 3003 Van Ness St.
3003 Van Ness Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3003 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a great apartment. Wonderful view of the city. Too many amenities to list. You wont find a nicer place for the money. Balcony is phenomenal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have any available units?
apartment 3003 Van Ness St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is apartment 3003 Van Ness St. currently offering any rent specials?
apartment 3003 Van Ness St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is apartment 3003 Van Ness St. pet-friendly?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. offer parking?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not offer parking.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have a pool?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have a pool.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have accessible units?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have accessible units.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have units with dishwashers?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have units with air conditioning?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have units with air conditioning.
