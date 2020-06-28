All apartments in Washington
Find more places like apartment 3003 Van Ness St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
apartment 3003 Van Ness St.
Last updated November 12 2019 at 9:44 AM

apartment 3003 Van Ness St.

3003 Van Ness Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Van Ness - Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3003 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a great apartment. Wonderful view of the city. Too many amenities to list. You wont find a nicer place for the money. Balcony is phenomenal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have any available units?
apartment 3003 Van Ness St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is apartment 3003 Van Ness St. currently offering any rent specials?
apartment 3003 Van Ness St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is apartment 3003 Van Ness St. pet-friendly?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. offer parking?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not offer parking.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have a pool?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have a pool.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have accessible units?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have accessible units.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have units with dishwashers?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does apartment 3003 Van Ness St. have units with air conditioning?
No, apartment 3003 Van Ness St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University