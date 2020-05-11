Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
965 RANDOLPH STREET NW
965 Randolph St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
965 Randolph St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit with Extra Den/Study and Enclosed 3 Season Porch. Almost 1,000 sq. feet. Close to Safeway, Metro bus and rail and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW have any available units?
965 RANDOLPH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
965 RANDOLPH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 RANDOLPH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
