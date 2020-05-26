950 Maine Ave Sw

Amenities

Hello! I recently moved to DC for this job on Capitol Hill, but I am leaving the city to follow my dreams of being a musician and leave the political world! I signed an 11 month lease, and so Im trying to find someone to take over my lease for the last 9 months of my lease from January 4, 2020 until September 4, 2020. Its a beautiful, clean, FURNISHED studio apartment that comes with all my cute ikea furniture that I bought, as well as the amazing wall bed (murphy bed)!! The apartment has a view of The Channel and all the nice yachts :) Email me and I can email you a video of the actual space.