Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

950 Florida Ave NW

950 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

950 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
U Street House with Outdoor Space - Property Id: 138751

Nicely updated row house with exposed brick, high ceilings, recessed lighting, open kitchen and glass door to rear fenced in patio. Great opportunity for a main living area that overflows to an outdoor space (yours to embellish with furniture, fire pit, vegetation, etc). Separate Butler's Pantry area in kitchen custom designed from reclaimed wood adds tons of storage, additional meal prep area and wine refrigerator. Plantation shutters on windows throughout the house.

Upstairs features two large bedrooms. The front master features a cathedral ceiling and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom has high a high ceiling as well and uses the hall bathroom. Large skylight over stairs provides lots of natural light and sunshine. Owner prefers renters without pets. Street parking with residential parking permit.

Location is directly on Florida yet peaceful inside. The house is within blocks of the U Street Metro.

For more information and to schedule a showing, email shenetta@nancyalert.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138751p
Property Id 138751

(RLNE5103214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Florida Ave NW have any available units?
950 Florida Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Florida Ave NW have?
Some of 950 Florida Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Florida Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
950 Florida Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Florida Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Florida Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 950 Florida Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 950 Florida Ave NW offers parking.
Does 950 Florida Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Florida Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Florida Ave NW have a pool?
No, 950 Florida Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 950 Florida Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 950 Florida Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Florida Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Florida Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

