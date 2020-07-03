950 Florida Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated row house with exposed brick, high ceilings, recessed lighting, open kitchen and glass door to rear fenced in patio. Great opportunity for a main living area that overflows to an outdoor space (yours to embellish with furniture, fire pit, vegetation, etc). Separate Butler's Pantry area in kitchen custom designed from reclaimed wood adds tons of storage, additional meal prep area and wine refrigerator. Plantation shutters on windows throughout the house.



Upstairs features two large bedrooms. The front master features a cathedral ceiling and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom has high a high ceiling as well and uses the hall bathroom. Large skylight over stairs provides lots of natural light and sunshine. Owner prefers renters without pets. Street parking with residential parking permit.



Location is directly on Florida yet peaceful inside. The house is within blocks of the U Street Metro.



