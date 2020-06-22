943 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities

Sharp Leadenhall Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located near Federal Hill, Cross Street Market and within walking distance to Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards, Baltimore Harbor and Downtown. Sharp Leadenhall Apartments is comprised of one, two and three bedroom garden style apartments and townhouses. Located in the Sharp Leadenhall Community of Baltimore, the property is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping, banking, schools and the highway. These newly renovated one, two and three bedroom homes are spacious and equipped with Energy Star appliances, controlled access, lots of closets, window treatments, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry center, and high-speed internet available. This special community boasts an after-school and summer camp programs, playground, sports courts, resident activities and services program. Come visit with our friendly and professional management for a tour of your new home today!



Please Note: Because we are affordable housing, we have income requirements. There is a minimum and a maximum.

The minimum income that you would need to gross for a 1 bedroom is $22,857, 2 bedroom (mid -rise) is $27,143, 2 bedroom town home is $26,429 and 3 Bedroom is $29,286. The maximum depends on how many people are going to live in the household.

