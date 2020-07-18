All apartments in Washington
940 25TH ST NW #315-S
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

940 25TH ST NW #315-S

940 25th Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

940 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Large Corner 1 bedroom apartment with East and West exposures. The apartment features picture windows in the living room and bedroom. Open Kitchen, the large living room has a separate dining area with built-in bookshelves. Refinished floors, large bedroom with a large closet, plus an extra closet in the hallway. The building has a 24-hr front desk, Roof Deck Pool, gym, Biz. center & Patio w/grills. 2 blocks from Metro at GW Univ & Hospital and Whole Foods. One block to Trader Joe's. Few blocks to Georgetown shops, Kennedy Center, State Dept. and World Bank. Vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 25TH ST NW #315-S have any available units?
940 25TH ST NW #315-S has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 25TH ST NW #315-S have?
Some of 940 25TH ST NW #315-S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 25TH ST NW #315-S currently offering any rent specials?
940 25TH ST NW #315-S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 25TH ST NW #315-S pet-friendly?
No, 940 25TH ST NW #315-S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 940 25TH ST NW #315-S offer parking?
Yes, 940 25TH ST NW #315-S offers parking.
Does 940 25TH ST NW #315-S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 25TH ST NW #315-S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 25TH ST NW #315-S have a pool?
Yes, 940 25TH ST NW #315-S has a pool.
Does 940 25TH ST NW #315-S have accessible units?
No, 940 25TH ST NW #315-S does not have accessible units.
Does 940 25TH ST NW #315-S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 25TH ST NW #315-S has units with dishwashers.
