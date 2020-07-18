940 25TH ST NW #315-S

Amenities

Large Corner 1 bedroom apartment with East and West exposures. The apartment features picture windows in the living room and bedroom. Open Kitchen, the large living room has a separate dining area with built-in bookshelves. Refinished floors, large bedroom with a large closet, plus an extra closet in the hallway. The building has a 24-hr front desk, Roof Deck Pool, gym, Biz. center & Patio w/grills. 2 blocks from Metro at GW Univ & Hospital and Whole Foods. One block to Trader Joe's. Few blocks to Georgetown shops, Kennedy Center, State Dept. and World Bank. Vouchers welcome.