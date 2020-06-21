Rent Calculator
937 JEFFERSON ST NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
937 JEFFERSON ST NE
937 Jefferson Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
937 Jefferson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 1 bath in Riggs Park/ Fort Totten area. 650 credit score and up, $2100 deposit, $84k income. Vouchers welcome however this list price is above what the voucher pays in Riggs Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 JEFFERSON ST NE have any available units?
937 JEFFERSON ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 937 JEFFERSON ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
937 JEFFERSON ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 JEFFERSON ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 937 JEFFERSON ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 937 JEFFERSON ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 937 JEFFERSON ST NE does offer parking.
Does 937 JEFFERSON ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 JEFFERSON ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 JEFFERSON ST NE have a pool?
No, 937 JEFFERSON ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 937 JEFFERSON ST NE have accessible units?
No, 937 JEFFERSON ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 937 JEFFERSON ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 JEFFERSON ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 JEFFERSON ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 JEFFERSON ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
