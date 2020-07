929 11TH ST NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS GORGEOUS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME INSIDE AND OUT FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, A DECK OFF THE MAIN LEVEL AND MASTER BEDROOM AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT***THE MASTER SUITE WILL INCLUDE A WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPGRADED BATHROOM***AN ADDITIONAL HALL BATH WILL ACCOMMODATE THE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*** THIS HOME ALSO FEATURES AN OPEN ROOF 2 CAR GARAGE PLUS A STUNNING FRONT PORCH AND FRONT AND REAR PATIOS WHICH ARE PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING