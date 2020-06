Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Cap Hill Row Home ALL Utilities, Maid Service - Property Id: 248626



Gorgeous Just Renovated Row Home with Natural Light!



Comes with:



-Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops

-2 Bathrooms (one with Rainforest Shower)

-Washer and Dryer

-Beautiful Front Porch and Back Yard with Deck.

- Can come fully or partially furnished -Full renovation completed in 2018

-Everything is brand new! Including furniture and bed:)



Amenities:

-Front Loader Washer and Dryer

-Private Courtyard and Flower Garden with Grill

-Secure Bicycle Parking

-Utilities Iencluded

-WiFi and Internet

-Maid Service

-Basic household cleaning items



Neighborhood:

-Capitol Hill

-1 block from the famous Barracks Row

-1 block from Potomac Avenue Metro Stop (Orange and blue lines)

-Easy access to 295 and 395 highways



And, the nicest neighbors :)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248626

No Pets Allowed



