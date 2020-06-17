All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

919 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

919 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - U St Corridor 1.5 blocks from the metro, with huge floor to ceiling windows overlooking DC - the view is stunning!!The building is one block from U-Street and is just a block and a half from the U St. & 10th St. Metro Station on the green/yellow lines. The building's roof deck has several seating areas to enjoy panoramic views of the city and its famous landmarks. Apartment details:~ Elevator Building with weekday doorman~ Common Roof Deck great for parties~ Stainless steel fridge, gas stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal~ Open kitchen with breakfast bar~ Granite Countertops~ Central AC/Heat~ Washer / Dryer in unit~ Hardwood floors~ 12-foot ceilings~ Trash chute in the hallway~ Water and gas included, resident pays electricity and heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University