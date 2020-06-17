919 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - U St Corridor 1.5 blocks from the metro, with huge floor to ceiling windows overlooking DC - the view is stunning!!The building is one block from U-Street and is just a block and a half from the U St. & 10th St. Metro Station on the green/yellow lines. The building's roof deck has several seating areas to enjoy panoramic views of the city and its famous landmarks. Apartment details:~ Elevator Building with weekday doorman~ Common Roof Deck great for parties~ Stainless steel fridge, gas stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal~ Open kitchen with breakfast bar~ Granite Countertops~ Central AC/Heat~ Washer / Dryer in unit~ Hardwood floors~ 12-foot ceilings~ Trash chute in the hallway~ Water and gas included, resident pays electricity and heat