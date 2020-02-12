All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 915 C St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
915 C St SE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

915 C St SE

915 C Street SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

915 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Make Eastern Market Home - Property Id: 215297

Perfect location to walk the everything that Eastern Market and Barrack's Row has to offer. Updated 2 Master Suites, 2 Levels of living, and 2 Blocks from Metro Station. Great gourmet kitchen and open living and dining area, working wood-burning fireplace and best of all, tranquil private rear patio and garden. The home also has a den and washer & dryer on the second floor. The garage is not part of the rental. Street parking is very easy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215297
Property Id 215297

(RLNE5512487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 C St SE have any available units?
915 C St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 C St SE have?
Some of 915 C St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 C St SE currently offering any rent specials?
915 C St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 C St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 C St SE is pet friendly.
Does 915 C St SE offer parking?
Yes, 915 C St SE offers parking.
Does 915 C St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 C St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 C St SE have a pool?
No, 915 C St SE does not have a pool.
Does 915 C St SE have accessible units?
No, 915 C St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 915 C St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 C St SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University